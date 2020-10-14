General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Cabinet considers Cyber Security Bill

Deputy Communications Minister, George Nenyi Andah

Cabinet is considering a Cyber Security Bill, to regulate the cybersecurity space to provide protection against internet fraud and hacking, the Deputy Minister of Communications, George Nenyi Andah, has said.



The bill, when passed into law, would also ensure the creation of a Cyber Security Authority to oversee cybersecurity companies and activities in the country.



According to the Deputy Minister, the bill, would also ensure prompt prosecution of cyber crimes and also ensure robust regulation of the cybersecurity ecosystem of the nation.



Speaking at a Cyber Security Forum on the theme “Impact of COVID-19 on Ghana’s digitalisation agenda,” in Accra on Monday, Mr Andah, said, the bill had become necessary considering the incidences of cybercrimes being witnessed in the country in recent times.



The programme formed part of activities to mark this year’s National Cyber Security Awareness Month.



He indicated that since March, this year, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) had recorded a significant increase in the number of Cybercrime/Cybersecurity incidents from the public and institutions.



He further stated that the incidents which included phishing, malware, and Denial of Service (DoS) attacks were recorded through the NCSC’s Incident Reporting Points of Contact (PoC).



“We must double our efforts because, the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) of our country, thrives successfully on digital systems,” Mr Andah said.



The CNII, which had information on education, finance, health, telecommunication and government, according to him, “contribute significantly to the country’s socio-economic development.”



He entreated the NCSC to intensify sensitisation and awareness creation on cyber crime and cyber security to protect the citizens from internet fraud and hacking.



The National Cybersecurity Advisor, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, for his part said, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in a shift from physical interactions and engagements to an increased reliance on digital platforms.



This situation, he explained, was due to some restrictive measures to contain the disease, consequently, making, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), become the heartbeat of various forms of interactions.



Dr Antwi-Boasiako said, “As the world witnesses a surge in the use of ICT tools and a consequent increase in interactions in the digital ecosystem, it is imperative that attention is given to the threats end-users face online."



He said the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy had been revised to provide strategic guidance and roadmap for Ghana’s cyber security.



That, he said, was to combat cyber crimes in the country.



Dr Antwi-Boasiako disclosed that the PoC had saved over 5,000 Ghanaians from being defrauded from January to August of 2020, and encouraged the public to seek the necessary guidance and advisory from the NCSC.



The Managing Director of Cal Bank Ghana, Mr Philip Owiredu said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the banking industry.



He said the pandemic had helped in the uptake of digital services and products of the Cal Bank.



Mr Owiredu pledged that Cal Bank would continue to invest in digital products and services to bring convenience to customers.





