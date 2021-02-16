General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GNA

CTIW assists schools in the fight against coronavirus

The desks are to enhance spacing in classrooms

The Children and Teens in Worship (CTIW) foundation has donated furniture to the Dayspring Montessori International School to enhance spacing in the facilities classrooms.



The donation, which is a Covid-19 Intervention Project for schools in Africa of CTIW, was made up of 400 chairs and 250 tables to the pupils, and ten chairs and nine tables for use by the teachers.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the exercise at the School's premises at Dansoman, the Ghana Country Administrator of CTIW, Ms. Ruth Tetteh, observed that the School Furniture Project under their Education Support Initiative would help beneficiary Schools in Ghana fight the spread of the coronavirus.



This, she informed, was possible because her outfit was promoting the agenda of providing every child with one table and a chair which is necessary in the creation of social spacing, which is needed in the fight against the pandemic.



Ms. Tetteh observed that, with Government Support, “the project could impact remote settlements across the country so children in those areas are not left out.”



She urged businesses and corporate bodies to get involved in social projects, so together “we can impact the generations today and beyond. Let us come together to groom the next generation, because it was the only way to live the dream of a better Ghana,” she added.



The Deputy Ghana Administrator of the CTIW Foundation, Ms. Peggy Yeboah, in presenting the items, said education was the key to the development of Africa, and for that matter, all efforts must be made to ensure children accessed education at all times to prepare them for the future and that of the continent.



“Access to appropriate school and classroom furniture is essential to quality education and promotes the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of providing Quality Education for every child.



In an interview with GNA, the Board Chairman of the Dayspring Montessori International School, Mr. Dan Ofori, said the timely donation of the items, which he informed, “would help the school solve all her furniture challenges.”



Mr. Ofori informed that the Covid-19 pandemic had been very challenging for private schools, which had made them to struggle to pay their staff, and therefore such gestures helped lighten the burden of the schools and made it conducive for teaching and learning to go on.



He asked other benevolent organizations to come to their aid and help them fix the school library and other needs so they could better help the children.



Earlier this year, CTIW donated 400 tables and 400 chairs to the Light AcademySchooln, Adenta with the foundation looking forward to reaching other schools with similar gestures.