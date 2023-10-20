CSR/ESG to train professionals on SDGs

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The CSR/ESG Training Institute is set to host a comprehensive 3-day Certified Executive Masterclass on ESG, SDGs, and Sustainability Insights and Strategy.



The event is scheduled to take place from October 24th to 26th, 2023, at the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge.



As sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations take center stage in the corporate world, this masterclass offers participants a unique opportunity to gain a deep understanding of these crucial topics and promises to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools required to create social impact, drive business value, and effectively manage ecosystems, while embracing sustainability principles.



The 3-day event will feature a dynamic mix of lectures, group work, real-world case studies, industry panels, guest speakers, and role-playing activities. It's a platform where theory seamlessly integrates with practice, making the learning experience engaging and paradigm-shifting.



Prof. Dunn, the Founder and President of CSR/ESG Training Institute, highlighted the significance of the diverse group of participants. He emphasized that the programme is designed to equip graduates with the ability to ask smarter questions and address sustainability issues, ultimately turning challenges into opportunities.



This masterclass marks a significant milestone for the CSR/ESG Training Institute, as it is their first programme since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event underscores the Institute's commitment to advancing sustainability and corporate responsibility education, which has become more critical than ever in the post-pandemic world.