CSOs urged to champion implementation campaigns on road safety laws

General News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have been called upon to play a complementary role in championing implementation campaigns of the road safety laws, ensure they are complied with.



The Upper East Regional Manager of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Muktawakil Abdulai, who made the call in an interview with GBC News, said although fatalities on the road have assumed alarming proportions, CSOs’ have not paid the needed attention to the menace, to drive the agenda of keeping the roads safe.



He expressed worry, that despite the UN declaration of the Decade of Action to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries, compliance to road safety laws remains a challenge, resulting in needless deaths.



While sending a strong signal to some big wigs who usually interfere in the Authority’s work, Mr. Abdulai assured road users that the checks conducted by DVLA are to ensure the safety of drivers and the travelling public.



