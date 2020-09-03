Health News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: GNA

CSOs launch Manifesto to develop health sector

Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, Campaign Coordinator, Universal Access to Health Care

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have launched a Health Manifesto for the 2020 election to ensure healthy lives and the wellbeing of Ghanaians.



The Manifesto, which represents the collective ideas, perspectives and demands of the 58 CSOs working in health, desires to see Ghana on a successful path to achieving the Universal Health Coverage by 2030.



Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, the Campaign Coordinator, Universal Access to Health Care, said that was to ensure that the soon to be elected members of Parliament and the next president prioritised health.



That had become necessary as governments, over the years, had not been able to fulfill their mandate, specifically on the health sector, adding; "We feel it’s about time we developed a manifesto for whichever government comes into power.”



The Manifesto is aimed at engaging political parties to commit to strengthening Ghana's health system by increasing investment in the sector and implementing proposals outlined.



It also seeks to educate and mobilise citizens to understand gaps in the health sector and demand accountability from duty bearers.



The Manifesto is working towards ensuring commitment of 15 per cent of the national budget to the health sector, sustained funding to the National Health Insurance Authority, development of a consolidated essential health service package and provision of Sexual, Reproductive and Health Rights information and services.



Nii Annorbah-Sarpei said to be able to achieve the above, there was the need to focus on government programmes, policy reforms and finance for the sector.



He assured of the continuous engagement at the various levels by the CSOs with stakeholders to address the needs of Ghanaians.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.