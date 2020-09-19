General News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

CSO calls for suspension of voters’ exhibition exercise

Jean Mensa is EC Chairperson

Care Ghana, a Civil Society Organiastion (CSO), is calling for the suspension of the voters’ exhibition exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).



Their call follows observation of the duplication of ID numbers of voters, deletion of names from registers in some electoral areas as well as the swapping of the faces of some registered voters.



According to Care Ghana, it has uncovered over 2,000 duplication of voters ID numbers, the duplicated ID numbers include that of the General Secretary of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Prof Frimpong-Manso and his wife.



In a press release titled ‘Electoral Commission to cause confusion on December 7,’ Care Ghana argued that duplication of ID numbers coupled with deletion of some names from the register might cause problems on the day of voting.



Executive Secretary of Care Ghana, David Kumi Addo, speaking on Adom TV, therefore called on the EC to suspend its exhibition exercise to fix the issues of duplication of ID numbers and deletion of names.



“After the EC has resolved these fundamental problems which have been identified with the register, it can then come back and continue with the exhibition exercise,” he stated.



Reacting to the position of Care Ghana, Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Charles Bissiw, disagreed with Mr Addo stating that, the exhibition exercise is meant to expose anomalies in the register and so the EC should be left to continue with the exhibition exercise.



But Mr Addo argued further that, the exhibition exercise cannot resolve the identified anomalies in the register and that the EC needs to do the right thing by calling off the exhibition exercise to first deal with the problems identified with the register.



Get real time update about this post categories directly on your device, subscribe now.



Unsubscribe Previous PostMahama promises to complete Yeji landing beach

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.