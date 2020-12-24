Regional News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

CSIR-FORIG honors best workers and retired staff

The Forestry Research Institute of the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-FORIG), has held its annual end of year get-together where workers who provided exceptional services for the year 2020 were honoured.



Eleven staff who retired in the course of the year were also rewarded in appreciation for their dedicated services to the Institute over the years.



They took home electrical appliances such as deep freezers, rice cookers, blenders, television sets, gas oven and automatic voltage regulator.



Prof Daniel A. Ofori, Director of FORIG paid glowing tribute to the retired staff and took time off to extol their qualities and how they impacted the output in their various departments during active service.



He said their sacrifices and commitment towards building a strong and vibrant FORIG would forever be remembered even as they exited the institution.



“You have left a huge mark behind and we shall forever appreciate the selfless services you rendered this institution”, Prof. Ofori touted their achievements.



He implored them to accept the token given to them to remind them that FORIG appreciated every effort they made to grow the institution as former workers.



He said the doors of FORIG were opened to them and that they shall always be welcomed with opened hands anytime the needed help.



The Director also praised the award winners under the 2020 best workers category for performing beyond expectations and charged them to do even better in the coming years.



The Institute, he noted, would continue to recognise exceptional performance of workers to serve as motivation for all members of staff to up their game for the overall benefit of the institution.



Mr. Lawrence Mensah, one of the retirees thanked management of FORIG for the honour done to them and stated that retirement was not a punishment if well planned, thereby advising those in active service to plan their retirement at least 10 years ahead.

