General News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: GNA

CSIR College of Science and Technology matriculates fresh students

A photo of the CSIR College of Science and Technology matriculation ceremony

The Kumasi campus of the CSIR College of Science and Technology (CCST), has matriculated 31 fresh students for the 2020/2021 academic year at a colourful ceremony.



The students who had been admitted to pursue various Masters’ programmes also received orientation about their courses and the College as they began the two years academic journey.



The CCST is an institution born out of the research and development experiences of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the nation’s premier research institution established in 1958.



It is mandated to conduct scientific and technological research in the broad disciplines of agriculture, industry, environment, and some aspects of health and transfer technologies generated by its research institutions for national socio-economic development.



The College consequently is Applied Research College that operates within the research facilities of the 13 institutes of the CSIR.



It, therefore, has at its disposal well-equipped state-of-the-art laboratories, conference and seminar rooms and research stations throughout the country.



Professor Mark Appiah, President of the College in his welcome address, reminded the students that they were embarking on a professional and intellectual journey, which would not be easy but they could achieve their goals with commitment and perseverance.



He said the objective of the College was to give students the skills and help them develop values that would enhance their contributions to sustainable development of Ghana.



“We also want to enhance science and technology research capacity for national development as well as improve research industry linkage and collaborations,” he emphasized.



He assured the students that the College had enough and quality staff made up of 104 senior academicians including 25 full Professors as well as 79 other lecturers, senior lecturers, technicians and supporting staff to take them through their academic work.



He said all the academic staff of the College were seasoned scientists ready to support students and encouraged them to learn from their rich experiences and that their doors were always opened for students.



“One thing to keep in mind is that we are not just preparing you to be good citizens of Ghana and the world, but we are also expecting you to be good citizens of CCST as well,” he implored them.



Prof. Appiah also disclosed that the College was considering the introduction of new masters’ and PhD programmes in addition to the eight programmes currently being offered by the institution to give more options to potential students.