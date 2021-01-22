Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

CSD Reform presents computers to Tamale Central Prison

The computers being presented to officers at the Tamale Prisons

The Para-legal Unit of the Tamale Central Prison has received vital items to facilitate speedy access to justice for remand prisoners at the facility.

The items included 20 arch files, a file cabinet, a desktop computer, two laptop computers, a printer and a multi-functional photocopier machine.



They were donated to the Unit by the Centre for Social and Development (CSD) Reform, a non-governmental organisation, with funding from Misereor, a German organisation.



Mr David Yiridong Issaka, Director of CSD Reform, who handed over the items to the authorities of the Tamale Central Prison in Tamale, said the Para-legal Unit of the Prison was important, especially to the inmates, and if well-resourced would enable inmates to have fair legal representation.



Mr Isaaka said, "The main idea behind this donation is to support Management with the needed resources to facilitate case tracking and speedy access to justice services for the inmates."



Mr Samuel Sapak Zoogah, Deputy Director of Prison Services at the Tamale Central Prison, who received the items, said: "Until recently, most of the prisons in the country did not have lawyers, who could assist remand prisoners with speedy access to the justice system."



Mr Zoogah indicated that the donation was not just for the prison service but also meant to strengthen the judicial system in the country. He appealed to government, NGOs and individuals to continue to support the Ghana Prison Service to ensure easy access to judicial services for inmates.