Regional News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

CSD Reform launched Phase(2) of HOPE project in Tamale

The phase (2) of the HOPE project is expected to span the period of October 2020 to September 2023.

The Centre for Social and Democratic(CSD) Reform, on 11 February 2021 launched the phase (2) of its project dubbed, “Harnessing Opportunities For Prisoners and Ex-Convicts" (HOPE) project at the Catholic guest house in Tamale.



The HOPE project is a CSD program funded by MISEREOR from Germany and with the implementation partners as follows; Ghana prison Service, Legal Aid Commission, TVET Institute, Master Craftsmen, Local Drama troupes, Catholic Archdiocese of Tamale, and the Media.



The objective of the HOPE project include; Strengthening the paralegal unit of the Ghana Prison Service to provide legal services to inmates for enhanced timely access to justice. To Provide psychological counselling and therapy service for inmates and then to also provide vocational skills training and Business Advisory opportunities provided for ex-offenders and prisoners through apprenticeship training.



In a speech delivered by Madam, Patricia Fafa Formadi, a member of the Board of Directors of the CSD Reform, expressed excitement about the successful implementation of the phase-2 of the HOPE project.



Whiles commending the efforts of NGOs and FBOs in promoting integral human development in Ghana, she said it is also important to note that, not many Civil Society Organizations have shown interest in supporting both prisoners and ex-offenders to access economic and social opportunities.



“This lack of interest has often resulted in exclusion and marginalization of prisoners and ex-offenders from government social interventions." She said.



Madam, Patricia explained that the lack of social and economic opportunities for both prison inmates and ex-offenders was what motivated the development of the HOPE project by CSD Reform with the hope of given true meaning to the letter and spirit of the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).



She added that the HOPE project by CSD Reform would inspire to create demonstrable change in the lives of the project beneficiaries.



“The successful implementation of the HOPE project would be CSD Reforms contribution to Ghana's efforts at achieving these goals, No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Decent work and economic growth and Reduced inequalities."



She urged the management of the CSD Reform to give out their utmost best in the course of the project implementation, stressing that, it may mean going the extra mile to provide service and also build the capacity of both the prisoners' inmates and the ex-offenders under the very difficult circumstances.



“We wish to also use the opportunity to formally solicit the support of key implementing partners such as the Northern Regional Police Command of the Ghana Prison Service, the Regional Director of the Legal Aid Commission, the Catholic archdiocese of Tamale, and the media among others to accord us the needed support to ensure a smooth implementation of the HOPE project."



She was optimistic that after the implementation of the 2nd phase, CSD Reform would upscale the intervention to cover all regions that have correctional facilities such as the prison and borstal homes.



“We are eagerly looking forward to seeing how the collaboration of the CSD Reform with the Catholic Church in Tamale can be more responsive, effective, and efficient in this important mission of promoting social inclusion and integral human development."



Rev. Philip Naameh who is the Archbishop of the Catholic Church, Tamale, at the launch re-echoed the Church's commitment to making sure the partnership yield the needed result.



He added that the rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners and ex-convicts is a key concern for the Catholic church and it is for that reason they have agreed to support the CSD Reform program.



Rev. Naameh further indicated that the church together with CSD Reform will collaborate with the Prison Service to address some of the challenges facing the prison service.



“We will be calling upon policymakers and policy implementers to take this important responsibility upon themselves to organize or rather reorganized and redesign the legal prison institution to ensure the dignity of all."



The Regional Prison Command, Mr. Samuel Sapak Zooga commended the CSD for initiating such an impactful program, that has given relief to poor remand prisoners.



“The phase (1) of the project had about 125 poor prisoners having access to free legal services resulting in some receiving bails, discharge, and sentences."



He said the project has also facilitated the training of over 125 Ex- convects in various business models resulting in increased business literacy and setting up of at least 50 small-scale enterprises.



He, therefore, called on both internal and external support from individuals, organizations, and donors to aid in the reformation activities and help keep the society peaceful and safe.



