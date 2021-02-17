Regional News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: GNA

CRS gives to Ghana Education Service at Tongo

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance (left) presenting one of the projectors to Joseph Zida

The Catholic Relief Services (CRS) has presented educational materials to the Ghana Education Service (GES) at Tongo in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, to assist academic activities in the District.



The items, which included 123 projectors, 155 COVID-19 flip charts, 155 COVID-19 posters and 155 gallons of bleach among others was also intended to assist the GES to fight the COVID-19 in schools in the District.



A Senior Project Officer of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project at the CRS, Mr Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance who presented the items on behalf of the Organisation, said the gesture was part of the implementation of the 'WASH in schools’ project.



He said the project was under the Integrated Community Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Improvement (ICOWASH) project undertaken in 159 schools across the Talensi District and the West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region.



“As part of that, we are currently distributing these pico projectors to 123 Junior High and Primary Schools within those localities. We have also donated some Personal Protective Equipment to all these schools and we intend to add up to make sure the children are safe in school,” Mr Plance said.



He said the CRS would continue to partner with the GES to ensure that students studied under good and safe environment.



Receiving the items on behalf of the GES, Mr Joseph Zida, the Deputy Director in charge of Human Resource at the Talensi District Directorate, thanked the CRS for the gesture.



He said schools in the District lacked equipment for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) lessons, “These projectors will help us greatly to project some of the teaching materials so that children will participate and enjoy lessons.”



Mr Zida said the Directorate would monitor to ensure that the items were put to good use to achieve the intended purpose in the District.