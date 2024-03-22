CPP vs Nana Frimpomaa: All there is to know about the court ruling

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

On March 11, 2024, Nana Frimpomaa was reaffirmed by an Accra High Court as the legitimate chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), with the court dismissing all legal actions that sought to prevent her from executing her duties.



After nearly three months of legal battle, the court ruled in favour of the chairperson who also wants to lead the party as its flagbearer in the December 2024 general elections.



Here is all you need to know about the court ruling:



It all began in December 2023 when a lawsuit was filed against Nana Frimpomaa and some other executives, purportedly on behalf of the CPP.



The action, though purported to have been instituted for and on behalf of the CPP, did not disclose the organ of the party that authorised the action.



The suspension and subsequent legal battle, led to the suspension of the General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah, from the party, and it also threatened Nana Frimpomaa’s chances of contesting as the party’s flagbearer.



Based on the filed action, the Central Committee of the CPP realised that it did not authorize the action and deemed it irredeemably flawed and incompetent.



As a result, the Committee instructed an application to be submitted to the court, requesting the dismissal of the frivolous action initiated by a certain Bright Akweetey, who represented the plaintiff.



On March 11, 2024, Her Ladyship Ellen L.S. Mireku J. gave a ruling on the application, effectively upholding the prayer to dismiss the action instituted in the name of the CPP for lack of capacity.



The presiding judge, in announcing the final verdict of the ruling, noted that the creation of an interim council is in contravention of the constitution of the CPP and as such, the interim council is illegal and has no basis in law.



As such, it lacks the authority to cause an action to be instituted for and on behalf of CPP.



The court further found that the action of the interim council amounts to taking forceful power from the functions of the Central Committee.



Also, the court found that the institution of the action without authorization is a clear violation of the CPP constitution and a disregard for the procedures laid out in that document.



Consequently, since the creation of the interim council was established as illegal, all actions done in its name and by the interim council have been deemed illegal and a clear violation of laid down portions of the CPP constitution.



The court, therefore, concluded that the attempt to stop Nana Frimpomaa from being the chairperson and a member of the Central Committee has failed.



So, it ruled that she can keep doing her job as the chairperson and be part of the Central Committee.



Also, the ruling said anyone who keeps working as part of the interim council, which the court said shouldn't exist, is going against the court's orders and will face consequences.



