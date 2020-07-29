Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

CPP to unveil presidential candidate on August 15

The CPP is one of the oldest political party in Ghana

The Convention People's Party (CPP) is getting ready to unveil their Presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.



Speaking to sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Acting General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh, also known as Kabila, revealed the party will hold its congress on Saturday, August 15, 2020 and name their Presidential candidate as well as reveal their Parliamentary candidates.



Kabilla added that the CPP is poised for this year's elections and also urged Ghanaians to watch out for the new brand of the party.



"The election 2020 is not just to be contested by just candidates sponsored by the NDC and the NPP. So, in the discussion, you can't limit it to the two. We'll also sponsor our candidates, not only Presidential but Parliamentary as well. We will bring our manifesto," he said.

