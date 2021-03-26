CPP supports needy GIJ students with GHs5000

Politics of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairperson and Leader of the Convention People's Party, Nana Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumakumaa, has made a donation of GHs5000 to the leadership of the Concerned Tertiary Students of GIJ.



She made the presentation to them at the Party Headquarters in Accra, a Facebook post by one of the student leaders, Naa Ninche, said.



"Chairperson and Leader of the Convention People's Party, Nana Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumakumaa has supported needy students of Ghana Institute of Journalism with Ghc5000. She made this presentation at the party headquarters to members of the Concerned Tertiary Students of GIJ," he wrote.



He explained that the CPP was doing this in solidarity with the students who were affected by the notice of the school.



"She did this in solidarity with students who were affected by the notice sent by the school. It is her hope that the money will be used judiciously to give some relief to students who haven't made the 60% fee payment of fees," his post said.



The management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) made a U-turn on its decision, in a statement that courted the angst of the students and others online, that all students who failed to meet the deadline for the payment of their fees should defer their course for the current academic year.



The students had massed up at the entrance of the school's main campus to register their displeasure, calling on the authorities of the school to rescind their decision.



Some persons of influence, including the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, had called on the school management to be more considerate in its decision owing to the difficulties everyone was facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.



