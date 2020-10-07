General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CPP’s Ivor Greenstreet picks Prof. Emmanuel Bobobe as running mate

Professor Emmanuel Y.H. Bobobe is CPP's running mate

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) presidential candidate Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has selected Professor Emmanuel Y.H. Bobobe as his running mate ahead of the December polls.



Prof. Bobobe was a CPP Parliamentary Candidate for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region during the 2008 General Elections.



Prof. Emmanuel Bobobe who is a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers is known for the invention of the Cassava Harvester, a tool that is used to uproot cassava plants when fixed to a tractor.



He is also an associate professor at the Department of Agriculture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Meanwhile, the CPP is yet to launch their manifesto ahead of the December 7 polls.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.