CPP race: Greenstreet, Bright Akwetey pick forms

Ivor Greenstreet and other members of the CPP

Three persons have picked nomination forms to lead the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in the upcoming presidential polls.



The individuals in contention include the 2016 presidential candidate for the party, Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet.



The others are private legal practitioner Bright Akwetey and a pastor with the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Dr Divine Ayivor.



The party will also elect parliamentary candidates alongside the presidential primaries scheduled for 22 August 2020.



It had earlier been scheduled for 15 August but had to be delayed to pave the way for the Homowo festival of the Ga people in Accra.



In the 2016 elections, the CPP polled 25,076 votes to place fourth.



It represented 0.24% per cent of the total votes cast in the presidential race.





