CPP parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North files

CPP parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North constituency, Abdul Hamidu Futa

The Convention People’s Party (CPP), parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North constituency, AbdulHamidu Futa has successfully filed his nomination forms to contest the parliamentary election.



He submitted his forms in person and was accompanied by the Women’s Organizer of the party Hajia Aisha Sulley Futa, who happens to be his mother and other supporters of the party.



After successfully filing, he sent a signal to the current MP represented by NPP’s Issah Fuseini that he will unseat him because he has performed poorly.



He told Rainbowradioonline.com that the constituency needs a competent, and quality leadership to give the youth in the area hope.



The level 300 psychology student of the University of Ghana, Legon, said he believes he is the only candidate who can bring visionary leadership in the constituency.



He said it was about time Ghanaians kick out the governing NPP and the opposition and vote massively for the CPP because it is the only party that can transform Ghana.



To him, the presidential candidate lawyer Ivor Kobina Greenstreet is not only competent but has credibility, honest and incorruptible.



He said Ghana can only transform if Ghanaians vote massively for the CPP because a vote for the CPP is a vote for quality leadership, incorruptible leadership, accountability and economic transformation.

