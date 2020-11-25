Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Atinka Online

CPP gifts two farmers brush cutters for free; promises more

File: Supporters of the CPP at a program

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has gifted two peasant farmers brush cutters to augment their activities on their farms.



The party gave out the brush cutters to the farmers who phoned in during the “Time with CPP’ programme, a political show on Atinka TV on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.



Mr Solomon Abankwa from Afadjato District in the Volta Region and Mr Isaac Lamptey from Sunyani, Yamfo were the lucky winners.



The equipment will be presented to them in their regions before the next edition of the show.



Speaking on the ‘Time with CPP’ on Atinka TV, the Chair and Leader of CPP, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah said the party will offer all farmers who join the party equipment in order to support their work under their ‘One farmer, one brush cutter’ initiative.



She also said that the party will not use money to print posters and paste them in town but rather, use that money to support the ordinary Ghanaian.



Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah also reiterated that both old and new members of the CPP are already benefiting from the GH¢5,000 insurance package, urging all to join the party for a better living.



“If you join CPP before November 30th, you will benefit from the insurance package,” she added.



The CPP also said they will buy plantain from all farmers and use it to produce POP and others, calling on all plantain farmers to call them to do business with the party.



“If you are a plantain farmer, call us to buy your plantain and we will use it for the local production of POP and export them, for consumption and others,” she said.

