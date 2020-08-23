Politics of Sunday, 23 August 2020

CPP elects Ivor Greenstreet as flagbearer

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet is the flagbearer of the CPP

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has been elected as the flagbearer for the opposition Convention People’s Party (CPP) ahead of the general elections in December.



At the party’s national delegates congress held in the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 22, Greenstreet won 213 of the total valid votes cast against Bright Akwetey and Divine Ayivor who polled 27 and 14 of the total valid votes cast respectively.



Ivor Kobina Greenstreet’s victory means this is the second time back to back that he has gotten the nod to lead Kwame Nkrumah’s party.



As a first-time contender in 2016, Greenstreet won 25,552 votes at the presidential election, representing 0.24% of the total valid votes cast.



On Saturday, the CPP also elected a new national executive which will take up the mantle of the party’s leadership.



Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma, who was the 2012 running-mate of the then CPP flagbearer Dr Abu Sakara Foster, was elected National Chairperson.



Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah, former Public Affairs Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), was elected General Secretary with 187 votes against acting General Secretary James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila who polled 67 votes.



Emmanuel Ogbojor won 125 votes to become Vice Chairman of the party against Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, self-acclaimed son of CPP’s founder Kwame Nkrumah who polled 84 votes.



Find below the final results from the CPP National Delegates Congress:



Presidential



Bright Akwetey -27

Dr.Prof.Divine Ayivor -14

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet -213



National Executives

National Chairman



Hajia Hamdatu -73

Nana Bright Oduro -68

Kwaku Ankrah Quansah-9

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma-100

Rejected -5



National Vice Chairman



Onzy Kwame Nkrumah -84

Emmanuel Ogbojor -125

John Benjamin Davids-39

Rejected -7



General Secretary



Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah -187

James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh -67

Rejected -1



National Woman Org.



Hajia Aisha Sulley -129

Rose Austin Tenadu -122

Rejected -4



National Organizer



Moses Ambing Yirimbo -179

Rashid Alao -76



National Youth Organizer



Osei Kofi Aquah -168

Solomon Duncan -80

Rejected -6



Treasure



Emmanuel Opare Oduro -169

Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor -79

Rejected -7

