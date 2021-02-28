General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: 3 News

CPP demands shutdown of Australian High Commission over LGBTQ+ endorsement

Australian High Commissioner in Ghana, Gregory Andrews at the LGBTQ+ event

The National Youth Organizer for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kofi Osei Arkwa, has condemned the Australian High Commissioner, Gregory Andrews, for promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQ+) interests in Ghana.



Mr Arkwa wants the Australian High Commission in Ghana to be closed immediately whilst the government expedites actions to repatriate the Commissioner for endorsing and pushing LGBTQ+, which Ghana’s culture and religion frown upon.



Speaking in an interview on the Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Friday, February 26, the CPP Youth Organiser described steps taken by the government so far against LGBTQ+ practices as halfhearted and indolent.



He is livid that the Australian High Commissioner attended LGBTQ+ function to endorse the act and the fact that government is being lackadaisical in sanctioning him.



He has demanded the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, to officially write to the Australian government to expel H.E Gregory Andrews for his actions in endorsing LGBTQ+.



He reiterated that LGBTQ+ is not part of Ghana’s societal norms and no individual or foreign entity should be allowed to promote it in the country.



Besides, he said it is not part of the bilateral agreement between Ghana and Australian.



He also explained that the High Commissioner is here in Ghana to advance Australia’s political and economic interests and to work with the government on issues of common interest, including development, trade, investment, peace and security.



But he is of the view that the Australian High Commissioner has gone overboard and has deviated from the bilateral relation between Ghana and the country he represents and therefore does not deserve to continue his stay in the country.



Mr Arkwa chided the Foreign Minister-designate for failing to expel the foreign missionary a day after he endorsed LGBTQ+, describing the minister’s work on foreign missions as slothful.



He revealed that CPP is against homosexuality, lesbianism and all forms of LGBTQ+ and would do everything possible to mobilize the masses to kick against the practice or its legalization in Ghana.