CPP at 74: Nkrumah's dreams for Ghana dashed because of non-beneficial policies - Gen Sec

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is marking 74 years since its establishment.



In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, she said that the aim of the CPP’s fight for independence was to create jobs for the nation.



She added that the independence won by the CPP was to save the country from the tyranny of the colonial masters.



“The CPP fought and gained independence for this Country with a view to create jobs through the massive industrialisation drive, the quest to liberalise this nation from the claws of Colonialism and imperialism and also make sure that as Africans and Ghanaians we will forever be capable of managing our own affairs as espoused by our Founder Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who is also the Founder of our Country,”



Nana Yaa Jantuah, however, expressed worry about the state of the country currently, indicating that there are no more convincing government policies to alleviate the plights of Ghanaians.



“But as it stands today, the dreams of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah for a self-sufficient and sustainable Ghana have been dashed because of policies that do not benefit Ghanaians.



“The country has no import substitution policy to ensure that there is a cap on goods that have to be imported into the country; unfortunately, most of our consumables are imported,” she said.



