CPP aspirants to reposition party for future victories

Mr Bright Akwetey filed his nomination for the Flagbearer position

Persons aspiring for various posiitons on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party have revealed plans to reposition the party for future victories both in 2020 and beyond.



This was revealed during the filing of nomination forms for some of the aspirants for the party.



Mr Bright Akwetey, an aspirant who filed his nomination for the Flagbearer position said, there was the need for corruption to be tamed in the CPP for it to win elections in the future.



He said he was determined to fight the menace in the Party to enable the Party gain credibility internally and before all other persons.



He said there was the need for the Party's to put in place mechanisms that would encourage people to report issues of corruption within the Party.



Mr Akwetey called for integrity to replace corruption in the Party to embolden the party to emancipate Ghanaians from corruption.



Mr Kweku Quansah, an aspirant who filled his nomination for the National Chairman position, said the Party was in for a fresh start aim at it repositioning the Party for power.



He said it was a project that required commitment and the energy of the youth, adding "I am looking at pulling the youth to come along on the CPP project" .



He stated that there was the need for the youth to take ownership of the project and that it was the beginning of the Party’s bright future.



Mr Quansah said the CPP was geared towards liberating the ordinary Ghanaian from the shackles of abject poverty.



He said the Party would organise itself just like in 1949 when Kwame Nkrumah founded the CPP.



Five aspirants have already filled their nomination forms for the upcoming congress for the Convention People’s Party in addition to the two aspirants who submitted their forms at the event.



The contestants who previously submitted their forms were, Nana Oduro Kwarteng for the Chairmanship position, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim also for the Chairmanship position.



Mr James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr and Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah respectively submitted their nominations for the Party’s General Secretary position.



Hajia Aisha Sulley Futa for the Women Organizer.



Mr Paul Kwame Andaman, Congress Committee Administrator, speaking to the GNA, said 31st July would be the last day for the submission of nomination forms.





