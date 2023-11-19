CPP Youth League kickstarts 'operation restoring the tertiary branches'

Politics of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: Osei Kofi Acquah, Contributor

The CPP National Youth League as part of its mandate to organize the Youth for the party has introduced an aggressive reorganization strategy of members in the Tertiary schools.



Kickstarting the event through its Greater Accra Youth League led by Comrade Jerry Aidoo, the CPP Greater Accra Youth League visited campuses such as the University of Ghana Legon, and the University Of Professional Studies among others.



The Deputy National Youth Organizer in charge of Operations Comrade Ebenezer Tetteh popular known as Comrade TT who represented the National Youth Organizer and supervised the entire program expressed Satisfaction with the program.



The Greater Accra Youth League under the leadership of Comrade Jerry has vowed to organize more events in the coming weeks to elect interim executives of the party and political lectures to educate the Youth about the Ideology of the CPP.



Comrade Sarfo Hammond the Greater Accra Tertiary Education Branches coordinator for the CPP told our reporters that over 300 students were recruited at the University of Ghana alone.



A lot of constituency Youth Organizers from the Greater Accra region also joined this historic reorganization of the CPP's tertiary branches.



The National Youth Organizer for the CPP Comrade Osei Kofi Acquah has expressed his impression of the program and has congratulated the CPP Greater Accra Youth League for setting the pace and for a successful program.



He has hinted that other Regional CPP Youth leagues will replicate the Greater Accra Youth League agenda.