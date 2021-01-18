General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: GNA

COVID-19 monitoring team in place to ensure safety of students - GES PRO

The COVID-19 monitoring team would visit schools in the Municipality

Madam Eureka Abbey, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hohoe Municipal Education Directorate, has said her outfit had formed a monitoring team to ensure the safety of school children in the Municipality.



She said the COVID-19 monitoring team would visit schools in the Municipality to ensure teachers and students adhered to all safety protocols during school hours.



Madam Abbey in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that all schools in the Municipality were safe for students to return for academic activities.



The PRO said the Directorate had received safety materials to ensure the well-being of teachers and students.



"We have received materials and all schools are expected to receive their share by the end of the week," she added.



Madam Abbey also said teachers had received training on ensuring strict adherence to safety protocols while those teaching Kindergarten levels would also be trained.



A GNA visit to some private and public schools saw most teachers and students reporting for academic works with classes being in session for the day.



There was an appreciable level of adherence to COVID-19 protocols especially wearing of masks and handwashing.



The schools visited also had Veronica buckets filled with water, thermometer guns and tissue papers.



At the Momo Montessori School, there was a member of staff whose duty was to ensure that students and visitors adhered to the safety protocols.