Health News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: starrfmonline.com

COVID-19 cases increasing but not alarming – GHS

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service has called on Ghanaians to voluntarily abide by the protective measures against COVID-19 to help ease the infection rate.



Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye speaking on Morning Starr Wednesday said cases in Ghana are on the rise but not at an alarming rate.



“We have an increasing number but it’s not an alarming figure and we are hoping to contain the situation as it is now. As we speak now, a thousand three hundred and something people are carrying the virus.



“But now, the figures are slightly lower and we are hoping that the figures drop but that will depend on what we do. The disease has a two-week cycle and during the yuletide, we kept asking people to abide by the protocols but that wasn’t the case.



“People are not adhering to the protocols but we are pleading with them to wear their masks (which is very important). We are also urging the media to educate people on wearing the mask.”



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye also dismissed reports that the country faces an imminent total lockdown if cases continue to rise.



Ghana has so far recorded 55, 461 cases of the fatal virus with 54, 164 recoveries. However, a total of 338 people have succumbed to the disease in the country.