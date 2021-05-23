COVID-19 Trust Fund's Sophia Akuffo lashes out at critics throwing mud at it

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Former Chief Justice and the current Chairperson of the COVID-19 Trust Fund, Sophia Akuffo, is incensed by the negative media publications against its trustees and on activities of the Fund.



She said it is unfair that allegations that the fund’s trustees and staff were diverting monies received, despite having little knowledge about its activities, were being made by some Ghanaians, a citinewsroom.com report has stated.



While at that, she explained that auditors are currently going through the books of the Fund to dispel all the speculations of corruption and vindicate it.



“We at the Trust Fund appreciate and are ready to render accounts for our stewardship at any point in time when it becomes necessary to do so. Therefore, I consider it rather unfair and very embarrassing when some sections of the public and in the media, whether due to political expediency or ignorance about the nature of our mandate or simply out of sheer mischief, attempt to throw mud and malign the trustees and staff of the fund.



“Our accounts are being audited by the Audit Service as I speak. We have been in existence for a year now and in due time the report of the Auditor will be published,” she explained.



During the advent of the novel coronavirus, the COVID-19 Trust Fund was set up by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with an aim to assist persons who were worst hit by the pandemic.



And as a way of commanding accountability, there have been many recent calls for the accounts of the Fund to be audited.



Among the people making the call have been former president, John Dramani Mahama. He has asked administrators of the Fund to keep receipts of expenditure to enhance accountability.



To support their work, the COVID-19 Fund has been receiving donations in cash and in kind so as to enhance its work of supporting groups and individuals who require assistance because of the hardships brought on the country because of the coronavirus.



A total amount of GHs50 million, the report added, has so far been received, being donations it has received.