COVID-19: Shift system in schools best solution – Africa Edu Watch

Policy think tank, Africa Education watch, has suggested to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to re-introduce the shift system in the schools in order to deal with the congestions.



He said this will help curb the spread of the virus in the schools.



Most schools are faced with congestions with averagely 60 to 70 students in a class.



This is against the World Health Organizations (WHO) recommendations for smaller class sizes to curb the spread of the virus.



Mr Kofi Asare Executive Director of Africa Education Watch told TV3 in an interview that the best option at the moment is the reintroduction of the shift system.



“We shouldn’t shy away from that. It looks as if the GES is not interested in running the shift system because it was a bit evasive in its own guidelines.



“The shift system cannot be overlooked especially in urban and per urban areas with class size of averagely 60 and 70. That is the next best alternative we have.”



Ghana has recorded three more coronavirus deaths as of Friday January 22, the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has said.



This pushes the number of deaths from 358 to 361.



Meanwhile, 658 new cases have been recorded, the GHS added.



This brings the total number of active cases to 2,413. The total number of confirmed cases hit 59,480.



The recoveries stand at 56,706 patients have recovered and discharged.