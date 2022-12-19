COVID -19: Non-vaccinated passengers can now come to Ghana – Patrick Kumah Aboagye

Health News of Monday, 19 December 2022

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Patrick Kumah Aboagye, has announced that visitors who have not had the COVID-19 vaccination are now welcome to enter the nation.



He claims that those who haven't had their shots will however undergo a ‘PCR’ test on arrival.



“Previously what we had was that if you are not a Ghanaian and you were not fully vaccinated you cannot come, but now you can come, but if you come in and you’re not vaccinated, whether unvaccinated or partially vaccinated you have to do a ‘PCR’ test 48 hours before you travel to Ghana and upon arrival, we will test you at the airport,” he said.





The Director General further noted that a lot of tourists will be flocking to the nation for the holidays, therefore precautions have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This was mentioned during a ministry press briefing on Sunday, December 18, 2022.





“A surge in COVID-19 cases among international arrivals is expected largely due to; anticipated increase in the number of arrivals; increase in global travel with the associated risks of disease transmission; similar experience during past Christmas season; possible emergence of new strains of concern; increased activities in-country also likely to contribute to a possible surge.



“The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service will continue to implement the protocols on international travel as currently exists. Increased surveillance and monitoring of new strains and persons returning from countries of concern,” he added.



