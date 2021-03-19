COVID-19: NCCE allays public fears of adverse effect of vaccination

Regional News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Birim South District has reached out to artisans, clients, and shoppers on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.



The education is aimed at easing the public’s fears of a plausible adverse effect of the COVID-19 vaccination.



The NCCE team visited places such as Lad Enterprise, Mevelyn Fashion, Vido Beauty Salon, Gladi Fashion, and Mehwefo Tailoring, all in Akyem Swedru, to educate the people that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe for inoculation.



Mr. Yaw Somuah, the Birim South District Director of NCCE, interacting with the artisans and their clients in separate meetings said minor side effects like body ache, fever, sweating, and weakness would be expected as indicated by the vaccine manufacturer’s leaflet.



He advised the public to ignore purported reports on adverse effects from persons who claim to have been vaccinated against the virus in the first phase of the exercise.



He urged people to get inoculated when the exercise is rolled out in the remaining districts or regions to protect themselves against the deadly virus.



Mr Christian Oko Niikoi, the Assistant Civic Education Officer, also told the artisans to keep adhering to the wearing of nose masks, practicing hand washing under running water, and social distancing.



He said people should avoid handshakes and physical contacts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Commission distributed nose masks supplied by the Birim South District Assembly to those they interacted with.