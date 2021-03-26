COVID-19: Media tasked to intensify education despite case decline

Health News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, has asked the media to intensify education on coronavirus despite the decline in the country’s active cases.



He maintained that despite the decline, this is the time the nation needs to be informed on the need to continuously adhere to the safety protocols despite the ongoing vaccination.



This caution follows the decline in Ghana’s active coronavirus cases after the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in the country.



Government of Ghana received the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca vaccine, on Wednesday 24th February 2021.



The AstraZeneca vaccine is one of two (2) vaccines that have, so far, been approved and declared as safe-for-use by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, urged Ghanaians to avail themselves to take the COVID-19 vaccine.



Ghana’s active coronavirus cases currently stands at 2,641 after 106 cases were recorded.



The death toll is pegged at 737.



Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, who made this appeal in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, called on the media and the general public to make Akufo-Addo’s dream of achieving a zero-infection rate a reality.



“ I will appeal to the media to intensify the education on the need to continuously adhere to the safety protocols despite the ongoing vaccination. We are still at war with the virus and especially as we enter the Easter season, I would encourage everyone to continue to adhere to the nose mask and handwashing safety protocols. On the decline in cases, we have been here before, just as we are being vaccinated, we need to know that we are still at war and protect ourselves”, he added.