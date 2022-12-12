COVID-19: Mass vaccination ahead of Christmas begins December 14-18 - GHS

Health News of Monday, 12 December 2022

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), has announced it will embark on a mass vaccination exercise for citizens who have not been vaccinated ahead of the festive season.



This was announced by the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye.



The GHS Director-General also dispelled assertions that the Pfizer vaccine to be used during the mass vaccination exercise has expired.



He stressed that the Pfizer vaccine has a lifespan of 15 months.



“The current expiry for Pfizer is 15 months and not the 12 months. The news that we are administering the expired vaccine is not true,” he said.



The vaccination exercise will be held on the theme: 'Protect yourself, protect your family, get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the festive season.’



The GHS is hoping to vaccinate about 1.4 million people.



The exercise is expected to begin from Wednesday, 14 December to Sunday, 18 December 2022.



The GHS further indicated that it has strengthened existing COVID-19 prevention measures at the Airport for visitors who will be entering the country during the festive period.



A total of 21,179,341 vaccine doses had been administered by the GHS as of Wednesday, 30 November 2022.