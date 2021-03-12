Health News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

COVID -19 Health Levy and 3 others to help economy recover - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The government is introducing a Covid-19 Health Levy of 1% on Vat, Flat Rate Scheme (VFRS) and a 1% on National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) as part of revenue measures to help the economy recover.



Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who disclosed this during the 2021 Budget Statement in Accra on Friday 12th March 2021 said the levies will be used for the procurement of vaccines and establishment of 14 medical waste treatment facilities.



The caretaker Finance Minister said the levy “will also assist in the construction of 33 major health projects, the recruitment of more health professionals and agenda 111.”





Agenda 111 would see the construction of 100-bed capacity district hospitals in one hundred and one districts with no hospitals. It is the latest ever investment in healthcare infrastructure in Ghana’s history and a massive vision by the Akufo-Addo led administration for Ghana’s Healthcare sector.