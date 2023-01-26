COVID-19 Funds: Watch the state of Agenda 111 project at Kwabenakwa

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

The Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, led a tour by some Members of Parliament to project sites meant for the construction of health facilities under the Agenda 111 project.



At one of the sites meant for the project in Kwabenakwa, in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region, the team met bare land being used by quarrymen.



According to Mintah Akandoh, Member of Parliament for Juaboso, although the government had paid the project's contractor more than $1 million, no work had been completed, and the contractor was not even on-site.



He added that, in addition to the $1 million, records show that the government had also paid subcontractors of the project more than $1 million as of January 2022.



“This is one of the projects that the government pumped the COVID-19 money into. And per our records, they have given this contractor not less than $1 million as at January 2022, and we are in January 2023 and there is no contractor on site.



“There are other sub-contractors who have been paid … Giel Limited has been paid almost $81,000, Concord Consult Limited has been paid about $130,000 and I can see Express Property Company Limited has been paid more than $1 million as far back as January 2022,” he said.



The team also visited other Agenda 111 project sites where little or no work had been done.



