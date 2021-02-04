General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

COVID-19: Disinfection company calls for govt collaboration to train youth to disinfect local communities

The emergence of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has challenged health systems worldwide. It has exerted unprecedented pressure on various components of the health system including the availability of essential commodities such as protective masks and maintenance of an adequate health workforce and essential services.



In view of this, a private sector organization, PESTDOCTOR has called for a collaboration with the government of Ghana to train more youth in disinfection.



In an interview with the press in Accra, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Atidigah Wilson said he believes that when governments in Africa partner with the private sector, it becomes much easier because the local level people in the community understand the local problem better and that a fair understanding can be converted in a local solution to suit both the World Health Organization(WHO) standards and the local expectation.



Responding to questions from the media on how ready private sector organization is to partner government, Mr. Atidigah added:



”As a disinfection Company disinfecting schools, hospitals, markets, churches, and homes, we have a great passion to pass on knowledge and skills to equip 200 Ghanaian youth so as to raise a community back up for COVID-19 pandemic disinfection professionals, available to serve their local communities. All we need from the government is logistics to train over 200 youth across the country”



"These 200 people will in turn train 50 each, rounding up to over ten thousand people nationwide. These trainees will assist in curbing the spread of covid-19, he emphasized.



In connecting the role of the private sector, the company has disinfected and fumigated nine churches and the Ewutu Camp Prison in Ghana for free as a quota to support the government’s efforts.



The government has through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) began rotational disinfection and fumigation of markets and public places in all 16 regions as part of efforts to halt the spread of the Coronavirus.



In March after the Covid-19 disease was recorded in Ghana, it can be recalled that the MLGRD embarked on the first phase of the exercise under the directive of President Akufo-Addo.



In the wake of the disturbing increase in the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases nationwide, the government has made plans for the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to undertake a similar exercise.