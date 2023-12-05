‘COP28′: Clean cooking saves life - Samira Bawumia

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Mrs. Samira Bawumia, has forcefully said that clean cooking saves lives, speaking on the theme “Empowering Africa: Clean Cooking Solutions for Sustainable Futures” at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, hosted by the United Arab Emirates.



In a conversation with the CEO of the Clean Cooking Alliance, Dymphna Van Der Lans, and Michael Regan, Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency, Mrs. Samira, who is the chairperson of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC), emphasized the critical role of clean cooking technologies in driving sustainable and inclusive development across Africa.





According to the 2nd Lady, in Ghana, eight out of ten people cook with solid fuels such as wood and charcoal, leading to significant impacts on health, gender equality, and the environment.



The toxic emissions from cooking are leading to more premature deaths per year than malaria and HIV/AIDS combined.



She, therefore, called for increased international cooperation and financial support for developing countries in their transition towards clean cooking solutions.



She emphasized that empowering women with access to cleaner energy sources not only improves their quality of life but also contributes to gender equality, sustainable development, and climate action.







Mrs. Bawumia also stressed the importance of raising awareness about the health risks associated with traditional cooking methods and called for women’s involvement in the technological design of appliances that will drive a new and clean way of cooking.



The second lady commended the efforts made by various organizations and governments towards promoting clean cooking technologies as a sustainable solution to combat indoor air pollution. She stressed that transitioning to cleaner fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), biogas, or electric stoves can significantly improve health outcomes while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



She urged governments, civil society organizations, and individuals alike to prioritize clean cooking as a key component of their climate change mitigation strategies.





Mrs. Bawumia’s presence at COP 28 showcased Ghana’s commitment to sustainable development and its proactive approach towards addressing environmental challenges. Her conversation served as a call to action for global leaders to prioritize clean cooking initiatives as part of their broader climate change agendas.



Indoor air pollution resulting from traditional cooking methods using solid fuels is a significant issue affecting millions of households worldwide.