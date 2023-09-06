COP Mensah will not succeed in destroying the police service - Former NDC MP jabs

Politics of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

The former Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency in the Oti Region, Daniel Kwasi Ashiamah, has chastized Commissioner of Police (COP) Alex Mensah, over his role in connection with an alleged leaked tape seeking the replacement of the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akufo Dampare from office.



The tape which features COP Mensah, and other high-ranking police officers had the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Bugri Naabu, also featuring.



The former lawmaker accuses COP Mensah of having sinister intentions aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the police service before his retirement.



Hs view was premised on Mensah's publicly made allegation that IGP Dampare maintains a political connection with former President John Dramani Mahama and converses with him regularly.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on September 5, 2023, he maintained that the Commissioner should be compelled to provide concrete evidence to support his claims.



He went further, characterizing COP Mensah as an "evil" individual with destructive motives toward the police service.



"They have to force him to bring the conversation between Mahama and Dampare. Those are the things. You see because he is going home, he is destroying everything. He is like a witch.



"When there is a witch in the family before, he/she dies, then the person has killed all the children in the household. That is what he is trying to do, telling us that because he heard Mahama and Dampare talking, he is thinking Dampare and Mahama are close. He is a devil, but he will not succeed. We must tell him in the face."



He added: “If you want to lobby to become an IGP, you must bring the record of your performance so that Ghanaians and Nana [President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] will assess and give you the IGP position. Don't go and tell somebody that Dampare is not doing his work so we should take you."







AM/SARA



