COP Kofi Boakye spotted at Sammy Gyamfi's wedding

General News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Director of Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye was spotted at the marriage ceremony of Sammy Gyamfi, the National Democratic Congress' Communications Officer.



Nathan Kofi Boakye attended the marriage of Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer of the NDC along with Johm Mahama, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo among other dignitaries.



The top Police chief known nationwide for his professionalism and courage has been alleged to be aligned with the NDC and was even tipped to be appointed Inspector General of Police had the party won the 2016 election.



COP Boakye’s friendship with Sammy Gyamfi was unknown until now. Months to the last election, Sammy Gyamfi was arrested Rambo-style at Peace FM by police persons acting under alleged instructions from Asante Bediatuo who had lodged a complaint about false news publication by Sammy Gyamfi. Case remains open.



Sammy Gyamfi tied the knot at a private ceremony on Wednesday December 21, 2022 and invited family and friends to join the celebration, including the police chief.



The marriage which was scheduled earlier in late November was postponed until after the NDC’s National Delegates Congress where the groom was seeking re-election as National Communications Officer. Sammy Gyamfi later went unopposed after his contender was disqualified and he went on to win.



The Chain Homes Private marriage was attended by former President and 2020 flagbearer of the NDC John Mahama who will be the new couple’s Special Guest as well as Newly elected NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.



