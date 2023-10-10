COKA cautions NPP members who attack Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: The Daily Statesman

Former Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP,) Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as COKA, has cautioned some members and sympathizers of the party to stop the attacks on President Akufo-Addo and his government’s legacy.



He made the comment on his Facebook wall, expressing that the NPP will use President Akufo-Addo’s legacy in 2024.



He stated that all the campaigning which will be done by the party prior to the election will be based on his works and achievements.



“You sit on social media as an NPP member and destroy, support evil, post bad images, and insult your party leading member, your president, and think we can break the 8?” he asked.



“Love him or hate him, we don’t need your parents' legacy. Do they even have? Even if they have, we can’t use it” he said in an angry tone.



He cautioned them to be mindful of the comments they make about the President because it is through him that they can win the election.