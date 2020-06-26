General News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

CODEO to deploy 700 election observers

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers, CODEO, will deploy 700 observers for this year’s general election.



As part of their schedule, the Observers will be deployed in two teams, with the first stream observing the election while the second monitor and observe the reactions of political parties after the election.



It will also engage volunteers to undertake parallel vote tabulation to confirm the results that will be declared by the EC.



A senior Programmes Officer of CDD, Ghana, Nana Kwabena Aborampah Mensah, who announced this in Kumasi yesterday, said prior to the election, CODEO will also be deploying 350 observers throughout the country to monitor the political atmosphere country.



He was speaking at a two-day capacity building programme organized for journalists from the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and the Ashanti regions in Kumasi.

