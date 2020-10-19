General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CODEO to deploy 2,300 observers for Dec. 7 polls

CODEO says it will deploy 2,300 observers for the December 2020 polls

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has said it will deploy over 2,000 observers to all 275 constituencies during the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7, 2020.



Acting Chair of CODEO, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, made the revelations on Monday, October 19, 2020, when he delivered a speech at a three-day workshop for 30 regional coordinators ahead of the upcoming polls.



“As part of Election-Day observation efforts, CODEO intends to deploy a total of 2,300 non-partisan observers comprising stationary and roaming observers. The observers will be deployed to a randomly-selected sample of polling stations in each of the 275 constituencies in the country. The polling stations would be drawn using a multi-stage random sampling procedure to arrive at a nationally representative sample of all polling stations in the country,” he said.



He said on December 7, 2020, CODEO observers will observe proceedings from the start of polls to closing and counting of ballots and report to the CODEO National Information Center through an SMS-based platform for timely analysis of the information and subsequent dissemination to the public.







CODEO has since 2008 deployed the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) during every general election to independently verify the presidential election results.



The PVT is an advanced election observation methodology which uses time-tested statistical principles to provide the most comprehensive and accurate account of the voting, and counting process, as well as the quality of the process across the country.



The PVT methodology will as well enable CODEO to independently verify the accuracy of the election results tabulation process and the official presidential results declared by the EC. We hope that the implementation of the PVT by CODEO will continue to boost citizens’ confidence in the electoral process as well as its outcomes.



“In the immediate post-election period, CODEO will also deploy 30 post-election observers to monitor post-election related developments in thirty specially-selected constituencies.



"As always, CODEO will keep all stakeholders and the general public informed of its observation findings through media releases,” said, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.