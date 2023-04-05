CODEO is calling for the resignation of the Newly appointed EC Board Members

General News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Coalition of the Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) wants the newly appointed commissioners to resign accusing them of being politically exposed persons.



Leading member of CODEO, Rev. Dr. Fred Degbey, made the call at a press conference.



According to him, the commission’s affected appointees are free to resign without any hindrance. “However, nothing stops the affected appointees, namely Dr Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijani from voluntarily and honourably resigning from the EC.” he said.



He continued to say “We are painfully aware that voluntary and constitutionally grounded revocation of these unfortunate and democratically problematic EC appointments by the President is extremely unlikely.”



The resignation of the persons mentioned, he describes will be in the “supreme interest of our country’s continued democratic progress, election peace and credibility and indeed overall national interest.” He noted. The new appointees are; Dr Peter Appiahene, Madam Salima Ahmed Tijani and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng. Their appointment comes 21 months to the next major elections.



The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, March 20, 2023, swore in three new members of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) at the Jubilee House.



The three new members of the EC, Dr. Peter Appiahene, Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani, and Reverend Akua Ofori Boateng are expected to serve in their new roles till the end of the 2024 elections and are replacements for members of the commission who recently retired.



They will add up to the current chairperson, Jean Mensa; the Deputy Chairman for Operations, Samuel Tettey; the Deputy Chairman for Corporate Affairs, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare and Commissioner Adwoa Asuama Abrefa to form the seven-member EC as required by the Electoral Commission Act (Act 451) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



The appointments have, however, seen some criticisms by some factions in the public with members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) accusing President Akufo-Addo of packing the commission with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



NW/DO



