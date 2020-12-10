General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Class FM

CODEO condemns Odododiodio incident

Sheikh Armiyawo Shuaib, Acting Chairman of CODEO

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has condemned the shooting incident that took place within the Odododiodio constituency in the Greater Accra region during the December 7 election.



Speaking to the media, the Acting Chairman of CODEO, Sheikh Armiyawo Shuaib described the Odododiodio incident as “regrettable”.



He also called for swift investigations to find the perpetrators of the Odododiodio incident and other similar cases across the country.



“The Odododiodio incident is one that comes very close to us. Very regrettable. In our report we indicated there were incidents of violence but like we mentioned, the cases of violence were not as widespread as to have marred the smoothness of the elections or to affect the integrity of the elections nationally.



“So we regret those things. We never expected that in elections, somebody will lose his life or any drop of blood will fall on our land but our election contestation usually gives rise to some of those things but we hope that the security agencies will do their investigations and those who are found to have perpetrated some of those violence and criminal things will be brought to book,” Mr. Shuaib said.



Two persons were confirmed dead in Odododiodoo after a gunfight and clashes erupted between the supporters of two main political parties in the area on Monday, 7 December 2020.



Meanwhile, CODEO indicated that “the Electoral Commission (EC) has done its best to put in place the necessary arrangements to ensure that we are able to have smooth, transparent and fair elections”.





