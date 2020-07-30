Regional News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: CODA

CODA, MOFAD distribute outboard motors

The outboard motors were distributed at subsidised prices to fishers in the Volta Region

The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MOFAD) have distributed outboard motors at highly subsidised prices to fishers in the Volta Region.



The intervention, which is funded under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), is aimed at empowering fishers by building their capacity with the provision of essential equipment to do their business more sustainably.



An event was held on Tuesday 29th July, 2020 at the forecourt of the Keta Municipal Assembly at which the equipment was handed over to Municipal and District Chief Executives for onward distribution to shortlisted fishers in their respective jurisdictions. In attendance were Chief Fishermen, members of Landing Beach Committees, Volta Regional wing of the National Fish Processors and Traders Association (NAFTAP) and officials of the Fisheries Commission.



Government’s Demonstrated Commitment



In his brief remarks, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CODA, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib indicated that the authority and MOFAD were undertaking the intervention as directed by H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that players in the fishing industry are supported to enable them fully contribute their quota to national development.



The CEO also informed the gathering of the CODA Credit Union, which is designed to provide microcredit facilities to the informal sector including fishers, petty traders and commercial drivers among others, and encouraged members of NAFTAP to form unions to access the support.



Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye (MP), stated that government remains determined to put in place all measures to make the business of fishing more convenient and lucrative for fishers. To that end, MOFAD is working hard to end negative fishing practices in addition to ongoing construction of major fishing infrastructure such as the Jamestown Harbour and the proposed Keta Fishing Harbour.



COVID-19



Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, as usual, took the opportunity to educate the gathering on enhanced hygiene etiquette to help end the spread of coronavirus and distributed facemasks to participants and the public at the venue.



He later visited his alma mater, Keta Senior High School where he educated students on the pandemic and distributed facemasks and hand sanitisers. The former student of Ketasco also donated a public address system to the institution.





