COCOBOD trial: RM&E Dir doesn't recall any meeting at which Opuni ordered shortening of Lithovit testing

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr. Francis Baah, Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has told the court hearing the GH₵217-million financial loss case against then-CEO Dr Stephen Opuni and two others, that he does not remember being part of any meeting within the organisation at which the former CEO, who is the first accused person, instructed that the testing period for Lithovit liquid fertiliser be shortened.



In his evidence-in-chief, the second defence witness of businessman Seidu Agongo (second accused person) and his company, Agricult Ghana Limited (third accused person), said contrary to the testimony of Dr Franklin Amoah (a former Executive Director of CRIG), that they took part in a meeting with Dr Opuni, Deputy Chief Executive James Kofi Kutsoatse and other scientists, on 10 October 2018, he could not recall any such meeting.



However, he said he could only recall a meeting that took place among Dr. Opuni, Dr Amoah, as well as himself and others who were not scientists.



"The subject matter was bad press about Dr. Amoah, which publications were serialised. I believe it was either the Ghana Post or P&P newspapers alleging some supposed amorous relationship between Dr. Amaoh and a certain female staffer of CRIG and the chief executive wanted first-hand information from Dr. Amoah of what has happened."



Asked by Mr Agongo's lead counsel, Benson Nutsukpui, if Mr Andrew Yaw Akrofi, a scientist, was at that meeting, Dr Baah reaponded: "I cannot recall because if you look at the subject matter, I don’t understand how Akrofi comes in."



Mr Nutsukpui put it to the witness that: "Dr. Amoah alleged that at this meeting, Dr. Opuni instructed the scientists to shorten the test period. Were you at that meeting, and did you hear that?"



Dr Baah answered: "I am absolutely clear in my mind that I was not at any meeting that a subject like that was discussed."



Again, he was asked: "Were you at any meeting while you served as the office manager of the Chief Executive and as the Executive Director of CRIG where Dr. Opuni instructed that the test period of Lithovit fertiliser be shortened?"



"I can not recall being present at any meeting where a subject like that was discussed," he answered.



Seeking further clarity, Mr Nustukpui asked the witness: "While you were executive director of CHED, did any issue about the testing of Lithovit ever come to your attention in all your meetings, trainings, whatever?" to which Dr Baah responded: "No."



He then explained: "The separation of duties of COCOBOD divisions and subsidiaries, the testing of all agrochemicals including fertilisers and any other issues related thereof, is solely in the bosom of CRIG of Akyem Tafo".