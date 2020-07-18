General News of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

COCOBOD trial: Judge demands medical evidence as Agongo’s lawyer goes into isolation

Justice Clemence Honyenuga was recently elevated to the Supreme Court

The High Court in Accra hearing the case involving former COCOBOD boss, Dr. Stephen Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo was forced to adjourn sitting on Friday following report that Mr. Agongo’s lawyer has gone into isolation.



Lawyer Nutifafa Nutsukpui who was holding brief for Benson Nutsukpui, who himself has been indisposed for time now, was supposed to continue with the cross-examination of the third prosecution witness, Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah.



But a member of his law firm, Kuenyehia & Nutsukpui, Jemimah Dei told the court that the office manager had written to the court, informing it that Mr. Nutifafa Nutsukpui “is unable to attend court”, the reason she said has been stated in that letter.



“It is in respect of contact made by some members of the firm with clients including he himself,” she added.



Jemimah Dei noted that most of the workers at the firm are currently working from home including herself as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



She therefore prayed the court to adjourned sitting to the first week in October.



Principal State Attorney, Sefakor Batse did not object to the request.



“Considering the reason for seeking an adjournment as stated in the letter to the court we have no objection subject to the court’s convenience,” the prosecution said.



Counsel for Dr. Opuni, Samuel Cudjoe associated himself with the position of the Principal State Attorney.



The presiding judge, Justice Clemence Honyenuga emphasized the need for the court to have some “medical lenience” due to the issues raised in the letter.



“I will give counsel the benefit of the doubt and request counsel to produce some medical evidence, as to the allegations contained in this letter to the court,” he stated.



He has, therefore, set July 30 for the case to continue.





