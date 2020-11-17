General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

COCOBOD denies nepotism, money laundering and corruption allegations

CEO of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo

The Ghana Cocoa Board has refuted allegations of money laundering, nepotism and corruption brought against it in a document purportedly compiled by the Financial Intelligence Centre, Ghana.



In the said document circulating on social media, the COCOBOD headed by Joseph Boahen Aidoo was cited in some acts of corruption and nepotism in awarding a contract through sole-sourcing.



The contract was for the procurement of Transform Akate Insecticide from Agri-Plus Horizon Farm Limited.



But COCOBOD in a statement signed by the PRO Fiifi Boafo has vehemently branded such accusations as false and unfounded.



In an attempt to explain the issue of sole-sourcing of the contract, COCOBOD explained in the statement that Agri-Plus Horizon Farms Limited is the company that holds the CRIG certificate for the product they need thus, “approval was sought from the Public Procurement Authority to procure the product amongst others through the sole sourcing method for COCOBOD’s operations.”



Responding to allegations of nepotism, COCOBOD stated that CEO of Agri-Plus Horizon, Joseph Seth Aidoo Junior, is not related to the CEO of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, as indicated in the said Financial Intelligence document.



“The Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board, Hon Joseph Boahen Aidoo is not in any way related to Joseph Seth Aidoo Junior mentioned in the document in relation to Agri-Plus Limited. The said Joseph Seth Aidoo Junior is neither a son of Joseph Boahen Aidoo nor are they related in any way,” the statement dated November 17, 2020, read in part.



