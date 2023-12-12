COCOBOD case: No scientific finding showed Lithovit couldn't be used on mature cocoa trees - Witness

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A former Executive Director of the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG), Dr. Gilbert Anim Kwapong, has told the court that contrary to the Adu-Ampomah Committee report's assertion that the recommendation to use Lithovit Liquid Fertiliser on "mature cocoa trees" was "without scientific basis", he does not "remember any such findings or statements" made by the Committee for Testing Chemicals and Machines (CTCM) or any scientific body of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) throughout his stay as acting head and subsequent head of CRIG.



During cross-examination by Mr Benson Nutsukpui, lead counsel for businessman Seidu Agongo and his company Agricult Ghana Limited, Dr. Anin Kwapong said if the CTCM or any COCOBOD's scientific bodies had made such observations, they would have brought it to his attention.



Dr Kwapong stressed that throughout his tenure as acting head and subsequent head of CRIG, no such findings were brought to his attention.



Mr. Agongo and Agricult, who are the second and third accused persons, are being trialed along with former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni, the first accused person, for causing financial loss of GHS217 million to the state in the procurement of Lithovit Liquid Fertiliser for COCOBOD.



Dr. Kwapong, who is one of the people who appeared before the Adu-Ampomah Committee, also disputed the committee's finding that the certificate issued for Lithovit was not liquid fertiliser.



He told the court, presided over by Justice Aboagye Tandoh, on Monday, 11 December 2023 that throughout his tenure as the acting head and subsequently executive director of CRIG, and thereafter, there was never an issue about the fact that the Lithovit that CRIG was dealing with was liquid.



"My Lord, all the information that was supplied to me on the product indicated that the product was liquid", he told the court.



Mr. Nutsukpui then asked: "Sir, indeed, the Lithovit on which there was the joint training with CHED for which you wrote exhibit 126, on 21 October 2014 was liquid fertiliser, that is true?", to which he answered: "That's correct".



Dr Kwapong also said while he was at CRIG, there was never an issue about lithovit not being tested.



"It was never brought to my attention," he said.



In their report, the committee recommended that "the purchase of Lithovit Liquid Fertiliser contract should be abrogated” and "the certificate should be withdrawn."



It, however, emerged in court that neither Mr. Agongo nor representatives of Agricult, appeared before the Adu-Ampomah Committee, even though Dr. Kwapong agreed with their lead counsel that "the findings of that committee are far-reaching".



Similarly, Dr Opuni is also not captured as one of the people the Committee spoke to before compiling its report.