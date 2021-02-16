Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GNA

COCOBOD CEO celebrates chocolate week with school children in Tano North

Mr Aidoo distributing chocolates to pupils and students of Boaso and Twewaho Ba

Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has visited two basic schools in the Ahafo Region to celebrate this year’s chocolate week with the pupils and students.



Addressing the students and pupils separately at the Boaso and Twewaho Municipal Assembly (M/A) Basic Schools near Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the region, Mr. Aidoo enumerated the socio-economic importance of cocoa to the nation and the health benefits of chocolate to children.



He said cocoa was very important to the nation because it provided food, income, employment, and industrial raw materials, adding besides the provision of livelihoods to many farmers, cocoa also provided raw materials for the multi-billion global chocolate industry.



Mr. Aidoo distributed chocolate to the school children and stressed that “it helps greatly to fight against cardiovascular diseases and enhances the intelligence of children”.



He explained Valentine’s Day had been named the ‘Chocolate Day’ in Ghana to encourage the consumption of more chocolate and other locally-produced cocoa products.



Mr. Aidoo urged the school children to wear their nose masks everywhere, especially in public places, regularly handwashing with soap under running water, and also follow all other directives and protocols against the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



Miss Kadijatu Musah, the Girls’ Prefect of Boaso M/A Basic School, on behalf of the school children expressed gratitude to COCOBOD for the affection shown by including them in the national celebration of this year’s chocolate week.