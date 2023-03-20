COBAANA to have mammoth convention in Ghana

Diasporia News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: Seth Bonsu, Contributor

All roads would lead to Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions from May 22nd to May 28th, 2023. The Council of Bono and Ahafo Associations of North America (COBAANA) would be having a mammoth convention in Ghana to raise money for some developments in these three regions which still consider themselves as one even after the division of the former Brong Ahafo region into three regions.



Many prominent people like the Vice president Dr, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and some chiefs from every nook and cranny of Ghana have been invited to come and grace the occasion.



Cobaana had in the past helped all these three regions in different ways. A four-unit classroom block with a computer room and a teacher's office was built for the people of Ayakomaso near Nsoatre.



This project was commissioned and handed over to the people of the town on the 27th of January 2008. When Covid-19 struck Ghana, Cobaana sent some Personal Protective equipment totalling about $8000 to be shared amongst the three regions. Sunyani Regional hospital also received its fair share of hospital equipment before the Covid19.



Each of the three capitals, ie Sunyani, Techiman and Goaso would have a taste of this one-week convention. There would be a soccer gala match at Techiman, a Health walk at Goaso and a clean-up exercise in Sunyani.



There would also be a medical outreach at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo region and some of the best doctors are being lined up to serve the people. During the week, members would get the chance of going on a trip to Kintampo Waterfalls and the Boabeng Fiema monkey sanctuary. The main dinner dance and fundraising would also be in Sunyani on the night of Saturday 27th May at the Tyco hotel.



The people of Sunyani would then get the chance to enjoy the last day which would be the Sunday of May 28th, 2023 at the Twene Amanfo SSS park with plenty of food and music which would be free of charge. This would also be the chance to interact with the "burgers" in town.



A humble appeal to our brothers and sisters from Bono and Ahafo in the diaspora who would be going home this year is to try and postpone it to the time of the convention to see what Cobaana have in store for them and how they can also help their regions' developments.



This convention promises to par excellence with so many activities lined up. Don't forget that we are working for our communities. "YE MAN NTI, ENYE YEN NTI". For more information on what Cobaana is doing behind the scenes, please check us out on www.cobaanagh.org