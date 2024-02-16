CLGA congratulates newly sworn-in assembly members for 2024-27 tenure

Regional News of Friday, 16 February 2024

The Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA) has extended congratulations to the newly sworn-in assembly members of the 259 MMDAs on their election and appointment to serve the people in their localities.



In a statement issued by the group and signed by Deputy Executive Director, Gladys Gillian Naadu Tetteh, it urged members to serve in the best interest of the people while contributing to the development of their respective communities.



“Your election and or appointment reflects the trust and confidence the electorates and the President have in your abilities to represent their interests and contribute to the development of your communities,” the statement said.



“District Assemblies and Assembly members play pivotal roles in our national development and are expected to place national interest above any other interests,” it added.



The CLGA said it hopes that the tenure of the current assemblies will be one marked by teamwork, hard work and consensus building towards achieving sustainable development and improving service delivery in our localities.



